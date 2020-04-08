Celebrating Holy Week at home during COVID-19 pandemic

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, members of the Notre Dame cathedral choir rehearse at the Saint Sulpice church in Paris. Notre Dame Cathedral kept holding services during two world wars as a beacon of hope amid bloodshed and fear. It took a fire in peacetime to finally stop Notre Dame from celebrating Christmas Mass for the first time in more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now more than ever, many people are turning to their faith during these uncertain times.

But churches, temples and synagogues remain closed in much of the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passover begins at sundown Wednesday, and Jewish families are encouraged to connect virtually through Zoom, Facetime or Skype for a pre-Sedar or virtual Sedar while adhering to all of the social distance guidelines.

One rabbi we spoke to said while this Passover will be different, he’s encouraging people to reach out to family, friends and loved ones and remember they’re not alone.

“We might be separated by physical distance, but we’re not separated by spirit, by meaning, by our lives at Jews. Not separately horizontally, across the globe or around the globe,” said Rabbi Avi Grossbaum of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life.

Pastors, priests and reverends are also preparing to come together with their congregations this Sunday for Easter by live streaming masses and services.

“We’re going to try to communicate that as effective and real through the internet as we can to make it feel like you’re hear,” said Rev. Rob Fuquay of St. Luke’s UMC.

They admit the lack of in-person fellowship is tough on their congregations, but the churches we spoke with plan to communicate with their members virtually to pray during these difficult times.

“This Easter there’s going to be millions of people who are watching our services online because we can’t gather in facilities,” explained Pastor Mark Vroegop of College Park Church.

Local churches are also offering many resources online in hopes of reaching anyone who is struggling during this time.

This Sunday FOX59 will live stream Easter Mass for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis starting at 11 a.m.