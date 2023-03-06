Happening this week, the Pass the Torch for Women Foundation is hosting a multi-event series to honor International Women’s Day. The first event in the series is scheduled for Monday, March 6 at Maven Space.

“Just think a lot of fun, a lot of live music, and raffles and good food, good company, and just getting the community together to kick off the week,” says Samantha Burke, executive director at Pass the Torch for Women Foundation.

Their signature event for this series will take place Wednesday morning, March 8, with their annual breakfast, where the conversation will expand on how community members can embrace equity and drive change.

“This year, we are bringing together an amazing rock star panel,” says Burke. “So I am most excited about the people that are going to be on our stage, giving them space to just pass the mic and allow this opportunity of storytelling and cultivating this really great conversation for individuals to understand what it means to embrace equity and celebrate people from all backgrounds.”

If you were unable to get a ticket to the event, the organization will have an option to join from the comfort of your own home via livestream. You can head here to learn more about the event or purchase a ticket.