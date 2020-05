INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 wants to celebrate and recognize the class of 2020 as they navigate a senior year without milestones like prom, sports championships and graduation ceremonies.

Submit a photo of a central Indiana student graduating from high school or college this year, and tell us why you are proud of his or her achievements.

We will choose some of your photos and stories to feature both on air in our newscasts and online.

