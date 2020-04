ANDERSON, Ind. -- Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino (Hoosier Park) in Anderson notified the state Wednesday of the furlough of nearly 1,000 employees.

In a WARN Notice letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the company said the reductions - that started on or about March 16, 2020 - were due to dramatic drop of business stemming from the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.