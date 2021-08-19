Celebration of life for Fishers teens killed in crash will be held Saturday

Fishers, Ind. – The families of Brianna Foster and Elle and Belle Gaddis, along with the City of Fishers, will host a celebration of life for the 3 teens on Saturday, August 21.

Just 10 minutes away from their destination, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis and 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster were struck head on early Monday morning. The three girls died at the scene.

Two other people were injured, including a 17-year-old, troopers said.

Melissa Ann Parker, 43, has been charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to SCHP. She was denied bond during her Tuesday court appearance.

The celebration of life will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater. It’s open to the public and everyone is encouraged to wear bright colors, to represent the teens’ vibrant spirits.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will speak at 7:30 p.m., the girls’ families and friends will also speak.

On Friday, Hamilton Southeastern High School will honor the girls at the football game. There will be a candlelight vigil at 6:15 p.m. A moment of silence is planned before kickoff.