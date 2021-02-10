Center Grove community mourns loss of beloved former coach

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Center Grove community is grieving after a beloved teacher and former coach passed away.

Russ Milligan taught chemistry for 31-years and coached softball at Center Grove High School — leading the team to five state championships.

The school’s athletic director told us that Milligan had coronavirus and was hospitalized. This, however, has not been confirmed as the cause of his death.

A former softball player says this is a huge loss for the community.



“He just had this impact that not a lot of people have,” He had a special demeanor that you knew he was there for you, but he didn’t have to tell ya.”

The school has reached out to students and staff and is providing counselors to support them.