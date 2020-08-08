Central Indiana artist drawing COVID-19 victims to honor them

CARMEL, Ind. — Sabrina Zhou is using her talents to give back to families who lost loved ones to COVID-19. She’s drawing portraits of their loved ones and giving it to them for free.

“Luckily my family is still staying safe, but I’ve heard a lot of stories a lot of sad stories especially from China we have friends and family there,” Zhou said.

When the virus started taking lives in the states Zhou thought using her talents was a great way to give back.

In April, she started this project of drawing portraits of COVID-19 victims.

“We’re basically staying home and jobless, but I know people out there has a worse situation than us. So, if I can help them with their sadness a little that’s my contribution,” Zhou said.

“Sabrina has brought us all together through this project. Through this horrible,” Indy resident Angela James said.

James’s mother 81-year-old Beverly Hurley died of the coronavirus while living in a nursing home.

She was one of the victims Zhou chose to draw.

“I love the smile and I love her with the hair and it’s just such a good picture to work from. I just wanted to capture that facial expression on her,” Zhou said.

“She loved this little gray patch that she had on the side of her hair, so the way she portrayed her in the

Zhou’s work makes James feel less alone.

“Some other family had a dear loved one that’s no longer with us, so it’s kind of gives me a little hope and encouragement that I’m not by myself in this,” James explained.

A portrait won’t bring a loved one back to life, but it can recapture a moment in time when it was a just little less gray.

“If you can build up the connection between you and the person, you’re drawing then that’s some very powerful energy,” Zhou said.

Zhou wanted to draw 50 people for this project but has decided to continue to do it.

She said if you would like a free portrait of your loved one you can reach out via email at sabrinazhou001@gmail.com.