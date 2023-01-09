INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65.

On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side.

The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close the company in 2011, but made a comeback two years later.

In November 2020, IBJ reports Estridge was a lung transplant recipient, but recently contracted a lung infection that his family said he could not overcome.

The family representative said that while being a successful and respected entrepreneur will be part of Paul’s legacy, his passion was his commitment to his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Judy; a beloved father to his three children, Mary Ellen McIntyre (Coleman), Elyse Harvey (Scott), and Joshua Estridge; and a cherished Pappy to Cashel Timothy McIntyre, Amos Paul McIntyre, and Ruth Rose Harvey.

A complete obituary and information regarding services will be forthcoming.