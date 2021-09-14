Central Indiana entertainment venues requiring COVID-19 vaccination, proof of negative test

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent surge of COVID-19 in central Indiana has prompted entertainment venues in the city to begin asking more of people wanting to catch a show. Several locations are now requiring audience members to be vaccinated against the virus, or in some cases, show proof of a negative COVID test.

FOX59 spoke with Danielle Dove, the director of marketing and sales at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, and Shannon Forsell, the artistic director and CEO of the Carbaret. They explain why they’ve moved to this model, and how a lot of their performers are driving the movement.

