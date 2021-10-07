Central Indiana Fair Housing Center alleges discrimination by Old National Bank against Black mortgage applicants, files redlining lawsuit against lender

A sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana is arguing an Indiana bank is not treating all people equally when it comes to mortgage lending. The FHCCI filed a federal court complaint against Old National Bank Thursday, alleging they broke the law by discriminating in residential mortgage lending against African Americans.

In the complaint, FHCCI accused Old National Bank of giving significantly less loans to Black applicants than other banks. They also claim Old National Bank aims to limit its lending business to mostly white neighborhoods and people, and the bank has deliberately removed branches in Black neighborhoods and put them in white neighborhoods – which FHCCI asserts is redlining and violates the federal Fair Housing Act.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of Indy, Carmel and Anderson. According to FHCCI, 305,000 Black people in a population of two million live here. In Marion County, more than 260,000 people are African Americans.

FHCCI alleges Old National Bank made more than 2,250 mortgage loans in the Indianapolis MSA from 2019 to 2020. In about 91% of the loans, the borrower’s race was included.

The FHCCI asserts only 23 loans were given to Black borrowers in Marion County, and only 37 to Black borrowers across all of the Indianapolis MSA. In 2019, FHCCI said Old National Bank granted merely 8 loans to African American throughout all of Marion County.

2019-2020 Old National originations to white borrowers in Marion County (graph provided by FHCCI)

2019-2020 Old National originations to Black borrowers in Marion County (graph provided by FHCCI)

FHCCI Executive Director Amy Nelson said in Marion County, nearly 15% of the four peer lenders they studied gave their loans to Black borrowers.

Nelson said Old National Bank’s website shows where its mortgage loan originators work throughout the Indianapolis MSA. She said all are located in mainly white areas and all but one originator is white, and none are Black.

