MARIETTA, Ga. — Bottles of chai concentrate are being recalled because they were under-processed.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Chai concentrate mix distributed by The Chai Box. The recall was initiated because of deviations in the commercial sterilization process that could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Among these pathogens is Clostridium botulinum. This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided. So far, no illnesses have been associated with this product.

The same pathogen was named in a recall of more than 85 products by a single manufacturer, prompting additional recalls as the product was used in the production of other products.

This recall involves the following products that were shipped nationwide to consumers, retailers and wholesalers:

Product UPC Best By Date Range 16 oz glass bottles Chai Concentrate Mix 7 93611 81925 2 between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023 16 oz glass bottles Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix 7 9361181925 2 between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023 64 oz plastic bottles of Chai Concentrate Mix 7 93611 81926 9 between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023 64 oz plastic bottles of Unsweetened Chai Concentrate Mix 7 9361181926 9 between 09/22/2022 and 03/16/2023

Anyone with product with the indicated “Best By” dates should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions can contact the company by calling 844-242-4269, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time or by emailing at recall@thechaibox.com.