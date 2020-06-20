Chain O’Lakes State Park challenges people to boat all 9 lakes

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. — With the heat holding on, an Indiana State Park is challenging people to hit the water.

Chain O’Lakes State Park announced the first water-based challenge at Indiana State Parks. The park’s 9 Lake Challenge consists of paddling from Sucker Lake to Miller Lake, covering five miles of connected waterways.

During the hallenge, paddlers must take nine photos, one at each lake. After showing them to park staff to prove they completed the challenge, they will get a free sticker and can buy a challenge T-shirt at the park office.

The photos paddlers must take include:

Sucker Lake: Photo with Paddle Trail Mile 0 sign

Long Lake: Photo of Wagon Wheel at ramp

Dock Lake: Photo of park headquarters on the hill

Bowen Lake: Selfie on the lake

Sand Lake: Photo of the beach or evidence of beavers

Weber Lake: Channel selfie going into Weber Lake

Mud Lake: Photo of Canoe Camp bridge

Rivir Lake: Landscape photo

Miller Lake: Completion photo

People interested in the challenge can pick up paddle trail maps from the park’s boat rental or headquarters. It usually takes two to three hours to complete.