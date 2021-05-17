Changes to Marion County mask mandate could come later this week

A Black Friday shopper adjusts his face mask as he leaves the Abercrombie & Fitch store along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

INDIANAPOLIS––Marion County remains under a mask mandate this week despite the CDC’s guidance that fully-vaccinated individuals can resume most normal activities without a mask.

The Marion County Health Department tells us discussion are underway right now and new local guidelines could come by the end of the week.

While they wouldn’t comment directly on what is being discussed, local health officials say county vaccination rates and level of immunity could be two major factors in the decision to lift the mandate.

“All the things we were used to pre-COVID they are saying it’s okay to resume as long as everyone participating is fully vaccinated,” said Melissa McMasters, an Infectious Disease Expert with the Marion County Health Department.

“Marion County’s vaccination rate is trailing the state a little bit,” said Dr. Paul Calkins, Associate Chief Medical Executive for Indiana University Health. “I would love to see a lot more vaccines before we just throw open the doors.”

For now, health officials advise wearing a mask and following the recommendations in place.

“I’m sure what they’re interested in in their deliberations is how to manage the disease here in Marion County,” Dr. Calkins said. “I have complete confidence in the Marion County Public Health officials in their great attempt to manage this disease the best way they can.”