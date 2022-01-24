Charged with murder, Meehan appears in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The man accused in the shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency appeared in federal court this morning.

A grand jury indicted Shane Meehan last week with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property, and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

Meehan was escorted in shackles wearing a black and white jumpsuit into the courthouse by United States Marshals and his legal team. The courthouse was packed with spectators including about a dozen police officers and Chief Shawn Keen.

Magistrate Judge Craig McKee read Meehan his rights and the charges against him. Meehan remained short in his answers to basic questions establishing that he understood where he was and what was taking place.

The judge who will preside over the trial is James Hanlon.

Judge McKee stated that the government could still seek the death penalty in this case. Meehan waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain in custody.

Meehan is accused of killing Detective Ferency outside of the FBI’s Terre Haute offices on July 7 of 2021.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled to happen by a Feb. 7 deadline. Meehan’s jury trial is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 28.