4 teens arrested in connection with quadruple murder on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday morning in connection with a quadruple homicide earlier this month on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police arrested four people, including three 19-year-olds and one 17-year-old. Cameron Banks, 19, and Rodreice Anderson, 19, Lasean Watkins, 19, and Desmond Banks, 17, are charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened inside an apartment in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive just after 10:30 p.m. on February 5.

Police were called to the scene on a report of a back patio door being shot up and two people being seen running from the apartment. When officers arrived on scene, they found the glass door shattered and three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All four died of their injuries. The victims were identified as Kimari Hunt, 21, Braxton Ford, 21, Marcel Wills, 20, and Jalen Roberts, 19.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. They discovered the apartment was ransacked with drawers pulled out and falling from dressers. They also found an empty black safe with the key still in it inside one of the closets.

According to court documents, police later discovered three of the suspects were shooting dice at the apartment before the shooting. Using the apartment complex’s surveillance system, they saw the suspects run from the apartment and flee in a gold car. They were able to read the car's temporary tag using video footage and discovered it belonged to Anderson.

IMPD tracked Anderson down in his car on February 13.

L to R: Rodreice Anderson, Cameron Banks, Desmond Banks, Lasean Watkins

According to court docs, Anderson confessed to police he picked up the other three suspects on the night of the murder, and they talked about committing a robbery.

Anderson said his role was to be the getaway driver, and he stayed in his car while the other three went inside. After a short while, he said he heard a lot of gunshots, and saw the other three suspects running toward his car carrying duffle bags with “a lot” of stolen items.

IMPD tracked down Cameron Banks’ car on February 14, and he was taken into custody. Police also tracked down Desmond Banks at school on the same day and took him into custody. They were both arrested after being questioned about the crimes.

IMPD continues to urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). All tips through Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.

