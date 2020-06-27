Chase in Delaware County ends in officer-involved shooting

When the man convicted in the 2010 IBE Summer Celebration shootings was arrested again after a police chase, no one seemed to know he was out in the first place. As Russ McQuaid reports, a computer alert system could’ve alerted authorities.

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Delaware County.

According to officials, 911 operators received a call from someone saying a man was sitting in his car, drinking a beer in a parking lot on Wheeling Avenue in Muncie.

Police say a white male sitting inside a Honda Accord refused to show his hands to responding officers and said he had a weapon.

He then drove away at a slow speed, forcing a pursuit by officers with the Muncie Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies, who say speeds stayed below 20 miles per hour.

Investigators say during the chase the male suspect attempted to ram officer’s cars and at one point fired a handgun out of his window at officers.

The pursuit continued onto County Road 900 North where police say the man exited his car and again shot at officers while standing in the road.

Officers returned fire and shot the man before he got back into his car and drove away.

After stopping, officers say they immediately began rendering first aid on the victim. EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to I.U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital.

Police tell us the suspect is 38-year-old Benjamin Paul Brooks of Farmland.

Brooks was wanted on a warrant from Grant County for “Possesion of Methamphetamine” and a Nevada warrant for “Failure to Appear.”

ISP is leading the investigation and will turn over their findings to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review.