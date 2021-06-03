Chemical reaction sends plume of orange smoke into air on east side, leads to ‘shelter in place’ advisory

Photo via Trae Hester

INDIANAPOLIS – Local businesses were evacuated, and neighbors were advised to stay inside, after a chemical reaction sent a plume of orange vapor into the air on the east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and Marion County Public Health Department were called to 2728 N. Emerson Ave. Thursday morning.

IFD said the orange cloud, which was visible along I-70, resulted from a reaction between nitric acid and moisture inside a container. The reaction pushed smoke into the area, which quickly began to dissipate.

IFD urged neighbors to “shelter in place” and close their doors and windows. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from a pair of nearby businesses as a precaution, IFD said.

“The vapor can be irritating to the eyes and lungs,” IFD said, adding that hazardous material crews were responding to the scene.

The Marion County Public Health Department said it would assist with monitoring air quality.