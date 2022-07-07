INDIANAPOLIS — If you bought a new chest for your bedroom in the last few years you may want to give it a look over. More than 5,000 chests are being recalled because they can tip over and trap young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall involves Samson International’s Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests. The chests were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses and online at www.costco.com from December 2019 through April 2020.

The chests are being recalled because they are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall. This poses tip-over and entrapment hazards. So far, the company received one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

A recent report from the CPSC showed an average of 22,500 Americans every year required emergency room treatment for tip-over injuries from 2018-2020. Of the people who are injured, nearly 44% were children under 18.

Since 2000, the CPSC says there have been 581 tip-over deaths involving furniture, TVs, or appliances. 81% of these deaths occurred in children under the age of 18.

71% of all child fatalities involved a television

62% of fatalities of all age groups involved a television

55% of fatalities involved people being crushed, and

Head injuries accounted for 66% of fatalities.

The chests involved in the latest recall are brown and measure about 49 inches tall, 55 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. A label located on the back of each unit contains “Samson International,” the model/item number M71C3180, the month and year of manufacture between September 2019 and November 2019, and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest Date Code Label Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled chest should stop using it if it is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. They can contact Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.

If requesting a refund, Samson will provide pre-paid shipping labels so people can remove the drawer slides and return them. People can also return the chest to any Costco Warehouse. For those opting for the free kit, Samson will provide free in-home installation upon request.

People can contact Samson International at 800-357-0701 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email them at customerservice@samsoninternational.com.