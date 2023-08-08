HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Chicago was arrested Tuesday after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a pursuit that concluded in Henry County.

The pursuit began when ISP troopers attempted to pull over a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata around 8:30 a.m. for speeding on Interstate 70 near the 116-mile marker. Davonte Smith, 29, was driving the vehicle and led troopers on a vehicle pursuit after refusing to stop.

Smith tried to flee by driving south on State Road 109. The pursuit eventually ended in Knightstown after the driver attempted to continue fleeing on foot.

Smith was stun-gunned by Knightstown Police Department officers and taken into custody.

ISP said Smith had previously been involved in a carjacking of a woman and a child in Wayne County earlier Tuesday morning.

Smith was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 Felony.

Possession of Stolen Property, a Level 6 Felony.

2 counts of Resisting law enforcement, a class A Misdemeanor.

Criminal Recklessness, a class B Misdemeanor.

Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor.