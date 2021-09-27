New Chick-fil-A opening in Greenwood area at end of month, will initially operate as drive-thru only

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to the Greenwood area this week.

The new location at 2020 E. County Line Road will open on Thursday, September 30. That’s at the intersection of County Line Rd. and U.S. Highway 31, where the Marion and Johnson county lines meet.

The company is branding the restaurant “Chick-fil-A North Greenwood.”

Rick Johnson, Chick-fil-A owner/operator

The new Chick-fil-A will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will be drive-thru only at the onset. It’s unclear how long that will last.

Rick Johnson, the owner/operator of the location, has lived in the Greenwood area for nearly 25 years. Johnson began working for Chick-fil-A in 1992 as the operator of a Bloomington location. He most previously was the operator of the Chick-fil-A Greenwood on Marlin Drive.

As part of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A North Greenwood will identify 100 local heroes making an impact in the Indianapolis community and will surprise these recipients with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The restaurant is expected to bring 140 full and part-time jobs to the community.