CARMEL, Ind. — Chicken Salad Chick is opening its fourth location in Indiana on May 17 in Carmel.

The grand opening is planned for May 17 at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. “We are excited to open in Carmel,” said Tom Carr, Chicken Salad Chick’s chief marketing officer. “It’s a perfect fit with our brand, and we love that it’s perennially ranked as one of the ‘best places to raise a family’ by multiple publications.”

Now through opening week, guests can enter to win free chicken salad for a year by liking the restaurant’s Facebook page. Additional giveaway and special offers will be available to celebrate the opening.