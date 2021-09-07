Chief Taylor, Mayor Hogsett reacting to Labor Day deadly violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime tape and police cars surrounding the scene of a deadly shooting; it’s an image we’re seeing all too often throughout Indianapolis. On Labor Day, the violence was even more amplified.

“The violence that happened over the weekend really ridiculous. People making ridiculous choices to pull triggers on people for no good reason,” said Randal Taylor, IMPD Chief.

Five people were killed in a matter of 13 hours. The city is on a recording-breaking pace for homicides, hitting almost 200 with more than three months left in the year.

“We can’t allow the police department to bear this burden alone,” said Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis.

Tuesday evening was the first time FOX59, heard from Mayor Joe Hogsett since the deadly violence over the holiday. When we asked him about it and what needs to happen, Mayor Hogsett referred to his $150 million violence reduction plan.

“It will bring much-needed resources to IMPD and will add officers, add civilian police officers so that sworn officers can go to emergency-related calls,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Mayor Hogsett announced his violence reduction plan last month. It would take effect next year. Hogsett told FOX59 he also hopes money from the American Rescue Plan that’s going to neighborhood crime prevention programs will help make the streets safer.

“Nobody knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors and if we can engage neighborhood leaders and neighborhood groups who do an excellent job in patrolling their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Beyond the crime tape and those police cars at any scene, there are families back home. Heartbroken. The youngest victim on Labor Day was a 17-year-old who was killed while playing outside with his younger brother on the city’s near east side.

“That’s not too far off my kids. My kids are a little bit older, but you drink deeply of that,” said Chief Taylor.

Both Chief Taylor and Mayor Hogsett stress city leaders can’t solve this gun violence crisis alone, the community needs to come together.

At last check, no arrests have been made in any of the Labor Day homicide cases.