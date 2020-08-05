Child battling autoimmune disease deputized into Boone County Sheriff’s Office

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has a new, and special, deputy.

The office swore in and deputized Caleb Anderson as a Special Deputy Monday. Caleb is battling an autoimmune disease, but as his theme, “fight courageously” goes, the office says he shows courage and bravery every day.

Caleb says he wants to be a K9 handler when he grows up, so K-9 deputies Clint Stweart and Deputy Taylor Nielsen were on hand with their partners Makya and Arco to congratulate Caleb as he was sworn in.

The office even surprized Caleb with his own uniform and tactical boots to give him the look of a full K-9 deputy. The office says they learned to fight with everything they have when they face difficulties in their lives.

“A special thanks to Nelson and Company uniforms for their generous donation and to my BCSO admin staff for helping me coordinate something that this young man will never forget, nor will I. Caleb’s theme is “Fight Courageously”, we can all learn from this. Prayers to Caleb and his family. We love you guys.” Sheriff Mike Nielsen

You can watch a video of his swearing in below.