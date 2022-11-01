CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A child was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into the vehicle he was getting out of to go trick-or-treating.

The Crawfordsville Police Department said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Traction Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. A 7-year-old boy was getting out of a vehicle to go trick-or-treating when he was hit by a minivan.

People nearby the crash scene told the department that the vehicle the boy got out of was traveling west before stopping in the travel portion of the road. A passenger opened the door to unload two children, including the victim, to go trick-or-treating.

The person driving the minivan told police that she suddenly came across the vehicle parked on the road, and saw people on the road. She says she tried to stop but was unable to.

The department says the minivan crashed into the open door of the vehicle, hitting the passenger’s foot and the boy. The boy was transported to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis where he was last listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Templeman of the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762 ext. 228.