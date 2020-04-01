Child shot, killed in apparent gun battle outside residence

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting death of a male juvenile late Tuesday in the city’s northeast side.

Metro police were called to the 3000 block of N. Tacoma Ave. on a report of a person shot. They discovered a boy under the age of 12 with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by medics to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The boy died shortly after arrival.

Investigators believe the child was an innocent victim of an apparent gun battle in the street outside the residence where the boy was shot. Police found numerous gun shell casings at the scene.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, or if the house where the child was shot was the target. Joining investigators at the scene was IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.