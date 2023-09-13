INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning crash involving a child on the northeast side.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Baker Dr. in reference to a crash investigation. The child was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to investigators, the child was dropped off at school by an Uber. Their foot got caught while exiting the car. The child was dragged a couple of feet.

A teacher sitting in a car nearby called 911.

Investigators do not know the child’s age or condition at this time. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. There is no suspect description or vehicle description.

There is no additional information from the department at this time.