INDIANAPOLIS — Caretakers dealing with children that have allergies should take a look at their medication. A children’s allergy remedy is being recalled because it could make children sick.

The FDA said Buzzagogo Inc. is voluntarily recalling a production lot of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy. This product is designed to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms in children.

The recall was initiated after FDA testing found some product to contain elevated levels of yeast and mold and may contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus. The FDA warns that using the product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse effects in immunocompromised patients.

Some of these adverse effects include bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised patients, the FDA said the product may result in infectious complications such as bacteremia or noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis.

The affected product has the lot number 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC 860002022116. It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores, and online on Amazon.com.

Anyone with the recalled product should discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Buzzagogo, Inc. by phone at (800) 963-2861or via e-mail to recall@buzzagogo.com Monday – Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EDT.

While there have been no reported complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recalled lot, consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178