Children’s Bureau kicks off celebrity challenge fundraiser!

INDIANAPOLIS — Children’s Bureau Inc. kicked off its annual fundraiser “Celebrity CookOff Challenge” virtually this year because of the pandemic.

The organization’s yearly effort often pairs local celebrities, broadcasters and athletes to raise money for the local children’s shelter. For more than 165 years, the organization has helped support central Indiana families “so that children can grow into healthy adults.”

Children’s Bureau Inc. works to keep children out of the welfare system and free from all forms of abuse and neglect. Its top priority is to keep healthy families together and in safe environments. To do that, the organization continues to lean on the generosity of the community.

This year, FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé and Alexa Green are teaming up with the Children’s Bureau.

