Children’s Museum announces ‘gradual’ reopening

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced plans Friday for a gradual reopening.

The museum said in a statement that it is excited to announce a phased reopening, beginning with its members and donors.

The following is provided schedule for the plan:

June 20, 2020: The museum will host a private reopening to a small internal audience with very limited capacity — far below the 50% capacity regulations set forth by the mayor and governor

June 24, 2020: Museum opens to donor families only

‪June 29, 2020: Museum opens to member and donor families only

Advance tickets will be required for members and visitors and capacity is limited. Members and donors have been asked to reserve their tickets by email or calling 317-334-4000.

“The health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our top priority,” Children’s Museum officials said. “While we’ve been apart, our staff has been working hard to prepare to welcome everyone back.”

The museum plans to announce its public reopening date later this month, and produced a safety video detailing its new safety procedures here.

More from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis:

In collaboration with an advisory council of scientists, physicians, and public health officials, the museum has implemented new policies and procedures to ensure a safe visit for families. Those measures include cleaning and sanitizing the entire museum from top to bottom, adding more stations with hand sanitizer and wipes, implementing social distancing measures, and requiring visitors to bring their own face masks and wear them if they are two-years-old or older.