Children’s Museum hosting adult-only Museum by Moonlight fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Adults can take a few hours to be kids again at the Children Museum’s Museum by Moonlight event.

The 21 and over event was delayed to August because of the pandemic. Instead of being all indoors this year, it will combine the indoor and outdoor sections of the museum.

People can go into all five floors of the museum and the outdoor “sports legends experience” to play dodgeball or have a rum tasting. Organizers hope people will come and enjoy a nice night as summer winds down.

“It really is for a group of friends, it could be date night, it could be any way you want to just kinda let loose this summer and support a good cause,” said Lindsay Gramlich, Associate Vice President of Development for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Tickets are $85 apiece and only about 400 are left so act fast to get one. To get a ticket, visit the Children’s Museum website.