Children’s Museum of Indianapolis inviting people to discover their superpowers

INDIANAPOLIS — They’re dishing out a bit more justice at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis with a new superhero exhibit.

DC Super Heroes, Discover Your Superpowers opens Saturday. The exhibit invites children and families to team up with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the other Justice League members to battle super-villains through a series of challenges.

“What I love about this exhibit is that you get to become part of the team as a superhero-in-training,” said Jennifer Pace Robinson, executive VP of the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “You start by going through the halls of justice, make sure that you get in, that you’re not a villain, and once you’re in you’re going to be training to be a superhero, just like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and also Aquaman.”

Visitors are encouraged to help Batman in Gotham City fend off The Joker or work with Wonder Woman to rescue artifacts that The Cheetah stole. Other activities include a quiz to learn which DC Super Hero visitors most resemble. In the Hall of Justice, there is a memorable photo/video opportunity in which visitors can demonstrate their flying skills.

Only a specific number of people can visit the museum at a time so organizers recommend you reserve a time and ticket online. The new exhibit runs through the end of September.