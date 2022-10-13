Consumer product safety advocates are alerting people to two recalls involving children’s sleepwear.

Both recalls were initiated because the products fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. This can pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

The standards require that children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. They must also be tight fitting.

One of the recalls involves nightgowns that were sold exclusively at JCPenny. The Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded nightgowns were sold in rainbow print on a mint-green background and have “Wknd” screen-printed on the front of the garment.

The nightgowns were sold in sizes XXS through Large and were accompanied by a matching doll-size nightgown, screen-printed with “No Glitter No Party.”

Recalled Dots & Dreams Dollie and Me nightgown with doll dress (Photo//CPSC)

“Dots & Dreams,” “Made in China,” “CA#29504” and “RN#93166” are printed on the pajama’s neck label.

Anyone with the recalled nightgown should take it away from children. To get a refund, people need to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment to Jammers Apparel Group.

People can contact Jammers Apparel Group toll-free at 888-526-6377 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or by email at recall@jammers.com.

The other recall involves children’s bathrobes that were sold exclusively at Amazon.com. The Ekouaer children’s bathrobes are hooded and were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeve variations.

The CPSC says the long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow, purple, purple rainbow, rose red, red and sky blue. The short-sleeve bathrobes were sold in seven colors: aqua green, navy, pink, purple, red, rose and white.

Recalled Ekouaer Store bathrobe with long-sleeves, aqua blue

Recalled Ekouaer Store bathrobe with short-sleeves, pink

Recalled Ekouaer Store bathrobe with long-sleeves, pink rainbow

Anyone with the recalled bathrobes should take them away from children. To get a refund, people need to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment to Ekouaer.

People can contact Ekouaer at 800-608-1432 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or by email at walshkelly15@gmail.com.