INDIANAPOLIS — Two companies are recalling children’s nightgowns because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recalls involve Betsy & Lace- branded 100% polyester short-sleeve nightgowns with lace trim collar and Oaks Apparel-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex nightgowns advertised as “Loungewear Gowns.”

The Betsy & Lace nightgowns were sold in various sizes in the following colors: coral, dark blue, gold, green, light blue, light pink, dark pink, purple, red, turquoise and white. The Oaks Apparel nightgowns were sold in “Very Merry” print and in sizes 12 months through size 8 years.

The Betsy & Lace nightgowns were sold online from March 2018 through September 2022. The Oaks Apparel nightgowns were sold at Oaks Apparel and children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at OaksApparel.com from July 2022 through November 2022.

The nightgowns are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

Anyone with the recalled nightgowns should take them away from children, cut them in half and send the photo to the recalling company for a full refund. People can contact Betsy & Lace by email at hello@betsyandlace.com. They can contact the Oaks Apparel Company toll-free at 888-332-0682 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at jennifer@oaksapparel.com.