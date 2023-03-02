DALLAS — Children’s pajamas sold exclusively online are being recalled because they violate federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online from January 2021 through November 2022.

The recalled pajamas have the batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. All recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 10 years.

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Christmas Cheer Print “Menswear”(Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Santa Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pumpkin Toile Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Unicorn Print Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Birthday Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Birthday Print Gown (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Rosebud Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Red Gingham Bow Print Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bow Print Ruffle Pocket Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bow Print Ruffle Gown (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pink Bear Print Ruffle Pocket Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Bunny Dreams Gown (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Storybook Rabbit Knit Gown (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pastel Bunny Knit Pajamas (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Peeps Print Knit Gown (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Royal Blue Play Dress (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Green Gingham “Menswear” Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)

Recalled Classic Whimsy – Pumpkin Blue Gingham “Menswear” Loungewear (Photo/CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

Anyone with the recalled pajamas is being urged to take them away from children and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on how to get a paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit

Anyone with questions can contact Smocked Runway toll-free at 833-630-8567 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by email at safetyandrecall@smockedauctions.com.