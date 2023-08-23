INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing two new locations to Indiana, this time with a drive-thru formerly known as a Chipotlane.

The two new locations will be in Indianapolis and Lafayette.

The Lafayette location opens Wednesday, Aug 23 at 3211 Builder Dr. and will feature the city’s first Chipotlane. The Indianapolis location is set to open Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6830 Lake Plaza Dr.

The new lanes will allow Chipotle guest to order online and never leave their cars.

To learn more about Chipotle locations please view here.