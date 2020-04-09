Chrissy Teigen sends special to treat to first responders at IU Health

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Paramedic Chris Blaisuis is typically the one responsible for the safe delivery of patients, but recently he received his own special delivery.

Blaisuis grew up in New York and loves sweet Italian cannoli. His wife Heather thought it would be a great gesture to locate a bakery that offered delivery to Indiana.

Heather tweeted at Chrissy Teigen, and surprisingly, Teigen tweeted back, asking for the address to the IU Health LifeLine crew at Speedway.

A short time later, 10 boxes of cannoli (60 total) were sent by Goldbelly delivery from Ferrara Bakers, which is one of Teigen’s favorite bakeries.

Blaisuis reached out to Teigen on Twitter with this message of thanks: “I can’t tell you how much I, and my IU Health LifeLine crewmembers appreciate this thoughtful gesture. It’s been a hard and busy six weeks for all of us in healthcare. Gestures like this mean more than we can express in words and thanks. Greatly appreciated.”