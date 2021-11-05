Christmas Gift and Hobby Show to open November 10

INDIANAPOLIS — For people looking to get some shopping done for the holidays, next week might be the time for it. The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show is opening November 10 at the State Fairgrounds and will close on the 14th.

300 vendors from across Indiana will be selling items ranging from children’s toys to holiday decorations. Santa Claus will even be present for pictures and a live stage will host entertainment all day for families of all ages. People can even go through a train set up to look like the Polar Express.

“You’re getting to see our old favorites, but you’ll also get to meet some new people and see some new things out there,” said Laura Groninger, manager of the Christmas Gift Holiday Show. “We’ve got some really fun features for people to come and see.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $13, or for $2 cheaper on their website.