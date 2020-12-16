Christmas lights spark apartment fire on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters say improper use of Christmas lights led to an apartment fire on the north side.

Crews were dispatched to the Springs Luxury Apartments near Township Line Road and 86th Street just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

People living in a second floor apartment were woken up by heavy smoke filling the living area and a glow of fire near the patio door. They tried to put the fire out with water before calling for help.

Investigators said the fire was caused by Christmas lights on the balcony left outside when the tenants went to bed.

They said the lights were coiled, and that allowed for heat to build up and spark a fire.

IFD said it is an important reminder to unplug Christmas lights, trees and space heaters before going to bed.

They also recommend you follow manufacturer’s instructions and do not string more than 2 or 3 of the same kind or size of light strand together, as well as plugging electrical cords directly into wall outlets.

If you do use an extension cord, use the appropriate size for the wattage and make sure the cord is not frayed or cut.

No one was hurt in the apartment fire, but four units were damaged.