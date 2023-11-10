INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will shine a light on the holiday season — more than 1 million of them when it kicks off its Christmas Nights of Lights for the 2023 season.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds has announced the highly anticipated return of Christmas Nights of Lights starting Friday, Nov. 10. The event will run until New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

As visitors drive through the enchanting display, they will be treated to a magical experience, with the lights synchronized to a mix of traditional and rocking Christmas music that can be enjoyed through their car stereos during a two-mile route.

In addition, four new songs have been added to this year’s playlist, such as “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Grinch,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

What to know before attending:

Tickets must be ordered online before attending. Cash or credit will not be accepted at the on-site ticket booth.

Pricing is $30 per car (up to eight passengers must ride together in a single vehicle). Group pricing is $50 for 9-15 passengers and $75 for 16 or more passengers.

There are no refunds, but exchanges can be made five days before your original ticket date by calling 317-593-4046.

Tickets sold are valid for a two-hour window, either 6-8 p.m. or 8-10 p.m., and the window is selected when purchasing.

Wait times should be under an hour.

Drivers are asked to use the Gate 12 entrance on 42nd Street.

The height restriction of the entrance tunnel is 11 feet and cannot accommodate full-size buses or large RVS.