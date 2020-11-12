Christmas season for Salvation Army beginning Friday

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Salvation Army kettle on December 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. As the season winds down donations to Chicago area kettles have been over 10 percent shy of those received last year. Nearly 70 percent of the Salvation Army’s funding comes from donations dropped into the red […]

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is getting ready to start its Christmas season Friday with its Red Kettle Christmas Kick-Off.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $3.2 million. This year, they will have the red kettles throughout Central Indiana along with an online peer-to-peer fundraising campaign. The virtual campaign has a goal of raising $250,000 through the platform.

“This fundraising campaign is always an integral part of our annual operations,” said Major Marc Johnson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Indiana Division. “This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who were regular donors now find themselves in need of help, support, and hope.”

People interested in participating in the virtual campaign can visit salarmy.us/virtualkettle.