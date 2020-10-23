Church donates supplies to Department Of Correction for offenders reentering community

FISHERS, Ind. — A church in Fishers is helping folks who were recently released from jail get back on their feet.

While the pandemic has limited ITOWN Mission’s ability to help incarcerated individuals they wanted to figure out the best way to provide the resources for when men and women who have served their time reenter the community.

ITOWN Church is donating backpacks full of hygiene products. 250 of them will go out every season to men and women reentering their communities. This was the first of four donations the Church is making.

“We wanted to put these bags together to let them know ‘we’re here for you, we love you’. We stand with our friends at the Department of Correction,” Missions Pastor Mike Woods said. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance the services so men and women don’t return.”

The pandemic has made it hard for some individuals to get the resources they need. That’s why these backpacks also have information inside, like where folks can get groceries. Re-Entry monitors picked up the backpacks and took them to a DOC facility in Plainfield to distribute them to all DOC facilities.

“I think our offender population, the males and females coming out, are gonna be incredibly grateful to receive this to show that both Indiana Department of Correction and ITOWN Church do support them, and really encourage them to be productive citizens and successful citizens in the community, when they return back to the communities,” Ricky Ganaishlal, Re-Entering Monitor for the Indiana Department of Correction said.

A DOC program now places folks in shelters or hotels to quarantine before they return home or make other living arrangements if needed.