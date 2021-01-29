Churches discuss health care access during virtual town hall

INDIANAPOLIS — A coalition of church congregations in Indianapolis took part in a virtual town hall Friday discussing different health care issues within its mostly minority communities.

Since June, church leaders have been talking with people about disparities they’ve seen firsthand and how those can be addressed. They shared it all Friday with state lawmakers and health professionals.

Some of the needs identified were education around chronic illness, different preventative medicines and appointments, and conducting regular health screenings.

“It’s been an exciting and engaging experience in that we’ve been able to learn,” Robin Nichols with Crossroads AME Church said. “We identified barriers that exist in the African American communities and even in our own congregations toward obtaining timely health care.”

The coalition is made up of 10 Marion county congregations who say they’re building incredible relationships to address the needs in the community.

Organizers want to expand their network to other churches for more input.