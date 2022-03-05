INDIANAPOLIS — If you take a drive past Gainbridge Fieldhouse you will notice the continuing construction next door. That is the future Bicentennial Unity Plaza. This week developers unveiled plans for two new art installations going in.

“We are going to finish on schedule with the exception of some of these attributes and amenities at the plaza,” details Andy Mallon, Executive Director of the Capital Improvements Board (CIB), “All of the heavy construction will be done by the end of 2022.”

The plaza will be a community space. It is set to feature a basketball court that can convert to an ice rink in the winter. The project is spearheaded by the CIB, but construction is made possible from a $28.47 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

There will now be a large arch next to the court. The art piece is called “Together,” and will be made of reflective stainless steel. The looks is similar to the bean in Chicago.

A second art piece is called the “Sphere.” The shape mimics the three-point arc. Inside this piece there will be digital displays that interact with pedestrians who walk by.

“Once we have the lighting up, it will change our perspective of how we view that corner,” tells Mallon.

There is also a Pacers project going in behind the plaza. It can be seen in the CIB renderings shown in our video at the top of this story. The project will host a new restaurant and speakeasy. The project is still in the infant stages of development, and is not expected to be complete when the plaza finishes.