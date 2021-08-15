Cicero man missing under suspicious circumstances

CICERO, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Cicero Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Christopher Catron.

Catron is a white male listed as being 5 foot 8, 180 lbs, with a shaved head and blue eyes.

According to police, Catron has not been heard from by his family since July 31.

Police stated they are concerned about Catron’s welfare and declared him missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s location is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 317-773-1282 or email Detective Lieutenant Dixon at dustin.dixon@hamiltoncounty.in.gov.