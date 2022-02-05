Circle Centre Development Company seeking architectural plans for future redevelopment of Circle Centre

INDIANAPOLIS — Circle Centre Development Company and the original investors in Circle Centre are seeking redevelopment ideas for the future uses and spaces of Circle Centre.

“Circle Centre is a crown jewel of downtown Indianapolis and the central Indiana region,” said Adam Collins, partner at Wallack, Somers & Haas and legal counsel to Circle Centre Development Company. “Since opening in 1995, Circle Centre has continuously evolved to meet the changing demands of consumers. By envisioning the best development options for the future, both residents and visitors will benefit from a creative and vibrant environment for years to come.”

The company has selected the following groups to submit ideas for the new design of the Circle Centre: RATIO Design/Meticulous Design + Architecture, CSO, Woolpert/Arquitectonica, Dorsey + Yue International Architecture, and the Ball State University College of Architecture and Planning.

“The construction of Circle Centre Mall was the direct product of city and civic leaders working collaboratively to revitalize our downtown and, for nearly three decades, the property has served as a critical attraction and amenity for residents and visitors, alike,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Now, in that same spirit of collaboration, we are embarking on a journey to reimagine the property and drive the continued evolution of the economic and civic hub that is our Mile Square.”

Circle Centre Development Company purchased the remaining ownership held by Simon Property Group in December 2021. The makeup of Circle Centre Development Company has remained unchanged since it first opened in 1995.

The designs and pre-development stages of the project are expected to be completed by the end of this year. After reviewing each submission, the company will then take the next steps in the redevelopment.