(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Indiana using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Indiana

Stacker

#25. New Haven

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.7 minutes

– National rank: #1520



Stacker

#24. Bedford

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.9 minutes

– National rank: #1492



Stacker

#23. Gary

– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.4 minutes

– National rank: #1422



Stacker

#22. Beech Grove

– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.6 minutes

– National rank: #1391



Stacker

#21. Washington

– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.8 minutes

– National rank: #1358

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Indiana

Stacker

#20. Franklin

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.5 minutes

– National rank: #1271



Stacker

#19. Westfield

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.8 minutes

– National rank: #1230



Stacker

#18. Indianapolis city

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.9 minutes

– National rank: #1219



Stacker

#17. East Chicago

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.1 minutes

– National rank: #1169



Stacker

#16. Connersville

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.1 minutes

– National rank: #1165

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Indiana

Stacker

#15. Anderson

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.4 minutes

– National rank: #1118



Stacker

#14. Valparaiso

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.4 minutes

– National rank: #1116



Stacker

#13. Greenfield

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.5 minutes

– National rank: #1108



Stacker

#12. South Bend

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.7 minutes

– National rank: #1068



Stacker

#11. Hammond

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.7 minutes

– National rank: #1055

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Indiana

Stacker

#10. Auburn

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25 minutes

– National rank: #1019



Stacker

#9. Carmel

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25 minutes

– National rank: #1016



Stacker

#8. Lawrence

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.4 minutes

– National rank: #956



Stacker

#7. Greenwood

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.6 minutes

– National rank: #926



Stacker

#6. Fishers

– Average time spent commuting to work: 26 minutes

– National rank: #871

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Indiana

Stacker

#5. Noblesville

– Average time spent commuting to work: 27 minutes

– National rank: #742



Stacker

#4. Crown Point

– Average time spent commuting to work: 27.3 minutes

– National rank: #703



Stacker

#3. Lake Station

– Average time spent commuting to work: 28 minutes

– National rank: #603



Stacker

#2. Hobart

– Average time spent commuting to work: 28.6 minutes

– National rank: #534



Stacker

#1. Portage

– Average time spent commuting to work: 29 minutes

– National rank: #491

You may also like: Best colleges in Indiana