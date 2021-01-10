Citigroup to pause federal political donations after siege on the U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo the logo for Citigroup appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Citigroup is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year in light of Wednesday’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

In a memo to employees Friday, Citi’s head of global government affairs Candi Wolff said, “We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law.”

“We support engaging with our political leaders even when we disagree, and our PAC is an important tool for that engagement,” Wolff wrote, adding that the company previously donated $1,000 to the campaign of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri in 2019, who represents a state in which Citi has a lot of employees.

Unlike other companies which have announced pausing donations to the 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election, Citi says it is pausing all federal contributions.