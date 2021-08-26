Citing staffing, Indianapolis DPW suspends heavy trash pickup

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will temporarily suspend heavy trash pickup.

DPW cited staffing for the change. Heavy trash service is typically offered one week per month on each route’s regular trash collection day.

DPW will suspend heavy trash service through Saturday, Sept. 4 for those in districts who normally see collection on the first and fourth weeks of the month. The agency will review staffing levels next week before making a call on heavy trash collection for the week of Sept. 6.

DPW will still staff the Citizens Transfer Station on Saturdays. Residents can bring their larger items to the location on 2324 S. Belmont Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

From DPW:

Indy DPW leadership thanks the residents in its solid waste districts for their patience as staff work to cover all residential routes. In order to best serve households, residential trash collection must remain a top priority in that every home has residential trash every week, and yet not every home has heavy trash each month.