City anticipates inheriting Blue Indy stations for free

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to electric vehicles, City County Councilor Frank Mascari talks the talk, walks the walk and drives the car, a 2011 Chevy Volt with just 35,000 miles on it.

Despite the demise of the Blue Indy electric car sharing program this spring, Mascari still believes there is an electric car future in Indianapolis and the city may inherit the above-ground charging stations from the French electric car sharing company The Bollore Group for free.

“They are probably just going to wipe their hands of it and give it all to us instead of removing them,” said Mascari, Chair of the City County Council’s Administration and Finance Committee which will receive a Blue Indy contract update today. “It’s a huge company, a billion dollar company in Europe, and they’re just gonna cut their losses and walk away I understand.”

The Bollore Group did not respond to a request for a comment.

Mayor Greg Ballard brought the European-style ride sharing program to America in 2014, turning over 450 parking spaces at 91 locations throughout the city.

The taxpayers of Indianapolis and the ratepayers of IPL invested $7.2 million in the underground infrastructure to wire the aboveground charging stations, a significant part of Blue Indy’s $41 million investment.

When Blue Indy pulled the plug this spring, sending some cars to a west side junkyard, the others to Los Angeles, the city began considering its post-electric car sharing experiment options.

The council committee is considering Proposal 101 which urges Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration to, “waive the City’s Option to purchase all of the Location Fixtures installed by Blue Indy, enforce Blue Indy’s contractual obligation to remove all of the fixtures from their current locations, at Blue Indy’s expense…and have those parking sports revert back to non-metered public use.”

Mascari thinks the city will take possession of some, not all, of those charging stations for future electric car options at no cost while Blue Indy will be on the hook to remove the stations the City and its residents don’t want.

“We’re going to be taking away a lot of them,” said Mascari, “keeping the infrastructure underground.”

It can’t happen soon enough for Lawrence Kaseff of American Hardware and Supply on Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.

“I did not support it because I said, ‘It will not make it,’” said Kaseff, recalling the day Blue Indy cars began taking up five spaces in front of his store. “People were not in favor of it.”

Kaseff said 15 vacant Blue Indy spots are now up for grabs in the surrounding neighborhood.

“Who is going to determine what is a good place to locate these automobiles?” he asked. “Keep one here, eliminate the rest of it, eliminate it so it can be revitalized later on if more people get into the electric car business.”

City officials intend to begin soliciting community feedback for the future of the parking spaces in August, one month before the deadline to complete the Blue Indy deal.

FOX59 News has been told by the Department of Public Works that drivers will not be ticketed for parking in empty Blue Indy spots on a short term basis, though long term parking is discouraged and would result in a citation.