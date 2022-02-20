INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office confirmed that the city paid part of the overdue utility bill owed to Citizens Energy Group which resulted in water shutoffs at two financially troubled southside apartment complexes last week.

Satisfied with a partial payment, CEG restored water service to Berkley Commons and Capital Place apartment while the city now reserves the right to sue the landlord, JPC Affordable Housing of New Jersey, to recover the costs to taxpayers.

Residents at Berkley Commons were at first relieved Friday night when water started flowing once again but also alarmed by the arrival of portable restrooms indicating that perhaps the crisis wasn’t over.

“I’m scratching my head, thinking, ‘Okay, this might be temporary,’” said Don Hauser. “That’s what’s scary, basically having a port-a-let and being stuck using a port-a-let, especially considering we’re kind of at the end of winter and it’s a little cold out there.”

The portable restrooms were provided by the Marion County Public Health Department which has a complaint pending before a judge to force Citizens to continue providing water services despite the ongoing billing dispute.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency provides Section 8 housing vouchers for at least two dozen residents at Berkley Commons and Capital Place residents have been encouraged to seek COVID rental relief assistance through the City leading State Representative Justin Moed to call on the Indiana Attorney General to investigate JPC Affordable Housing for possible misuses of state, local and federal funding.

“They are supposedly a non-profit they have a sign saying they take rental assistance from the Government and they are turning around and not paying utility bills its crazy,” Moed told Fox 59 News. “Hopefully they will look at their status as a non-profit, their deceptive practices they have done.”

Hauser was just glad to flush his toilets and wash a load of clothes while the water was still turned on.

“You never realize just how good you have it if this is a commodity.”